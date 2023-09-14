BoB, PNB to Canara Bank: These four Nifty PSU bank shares hit 52-week high. Experts see more upside2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Nifty PSU index has hit record high but large-cap Nifty PSU banks that have managed to improve their net interest margins and CASA are going to continue rally in short to medium term, say stock market experts
Stock market today: Despite profit booking trigger in small-cap and mid-cap index stocks, PSU bank shares have remained bulls' favourite in Indian stock markets. In early morning deals on Dalal Street four state-owned banks — Bank of India, Bannk of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank shares climbed to a new 52-week.
