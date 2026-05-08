BoB Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 11% YoY to ₹5,616 crore; recommends dividend of ₹8.50 for FY26

BoB Q4 results 2026: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday, 8 May, reported an 11.25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹5,615.68 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, BoB's profit was ₹5,047.73 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter basis, BoB's profit rose by 11% from ₹5,054.63 crore in Q3FY26.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were Bank of Baroda's Q4 FY26 standalone net profit and dividend recommendation? ⌵ Bank of Baroda reported an 11.25% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to ₹5,615.68 crore for Q4FY26. The bank's board recommended a dividend of ₹8.50 per share for FY26. 2 How did Bank of Baroda's net interest income and margins perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ BoB's net interest income (NII) rose by 8.7% YoY to ₹12,494 crore, while the global net interest margin (NIM) eased to 2.89% in Q4FY26 from 2.98% in Q4FY25. 3 What was the year-on-year growth in Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits and advances in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Domestic deposits for Bank of Baroda grew by 12.8% YoY to ₹14,01,290 crore, and domestic advances saw a growth of 14.5% YoY to ₹11,69,458 crore in Q4FY26. 4 How did SBI's net profit and net interest income change year-on-year in Q4 FY26? ⌵ SBI reported a 5.6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹19,683.75 crore for Q4FY26. Its net interest income (NII) increased 4% year-on-year to ₹44,380 crore. 5 What was the trend in SBI's Net Interest Margin (NIM) and Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in Q4 FY26? ⌵ SBI's domestic NIM decreased by 21 basis points YoY to 2.93%, and its gross NPA ratio improved by 33 bps YoY to 1.49% in Q4 FY26.

Operating income during the quarter under review climbed 1.4% YoY to ₹16,460 crore, while operating profit jumped 11.5% YoY to ₹9,069 crore in Q4FY26.

For the entire financial year 2026, BoB's standalone profit rose by 2.25% to ₹20,021.06 crore from ₹19,581.15 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the PSU bank's board recommended a dividend of ₹8.50 per share for FY26. The record date for the purpose is 5 June 2026.

BoB's net interest income (NII) rose by 8.7% YoY to ₹12,494 crore, while global net interest margin (NIM) eased to 2.89% in Q4FY26 from 2.98% in Q4FY25.

Total provisions (excluding taxes) and contingencies saw a sharp 103% YoY jump to ₹3,150 crore in Q4FY26. In the same quarter last year, it was ₹1,552 crore.

Domestic deposits grew by 12.8% YoY to ₹14,01,290 crore, while domestic advances also saw an impressive growth of 14.5% YoY to ₹11,69,458 crore.

BoB's domestic CASA increased by 9.8% YoY to ₹5,45,034 crore.

Bank of Baroda reported a decline in non-performing assets (NPA) for the March quarter. While gross NPA eased to 1.89% from 2.26% YoY, net NPA also dropped to 0.45% from 0.58% YoY.

Bank of Baroda's share price closed 2.33% lower at ₹264.05 on the BSE on Friday.