BoB share price: Is this a stock to buy today ahead of Q4 results 2025?

BoB share price: Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) are expected to remain under the radar of Indian stock market observers as the state-owned lender will announce its Q4 results 2025 on Tuesday. The board of directors of the PSU bank has fixed a meeting on 6 April 2025 to consider and approve a standalone Q4 results proposal for dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

According to stock market experts, BoB may report steady loan growth and its net profit is expected to remain unchanged. However, the PSU bank is expected to feel pressure on the Net Interest Income (NII) front.

BoB Q4 results 2025 review Speaking on the market estimates regarding BoB Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Bank of Baroda's Q4FY25 results are expected to reflect a largely flat financial performance, supported by steady loan growth but weighed down by muted income momentum. Net profit will likely remain nearly unchanged year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, indicating subdued earnings traction. Net interest income (NII) may stay flat or see a marginal decline YoY, though a modest sequential improvement is possible.”

"Loan growth is expected to remain healthy in double digits year-on-year, highlighting sustained credit demand. However, the net interest margin (NIM) is expected to decline slightly, suggesting some spread pressure. On the positive side, asset quality is projected to improve, with both gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios expected to decline, supported by lower slippages and steady recoveries," the SMC Global Securities expert added.

BoB share price target On the BoB share price chart, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "Bank of Baroda share is forming a 22-week-long rounding bottom pattern on the weekly chart, with neckline resistance placed between ₹250 and ₹264.60. The stock is heading toward the neckline high of ₹264.60. While volumes in the base were not heavily accumulative, they haven't dried up either. The bullish structure remains dominant. A breakout above ₹264.60, especially if supported by strong volumes, will act as a propeller, opening the path toward the ₹300."

