BoB share price: Is this a stock to buy today ahead of Q4 results 2025?

Q4 results 2025: Bank of Baroda is expected to report healthy loan growth, though net interest margin may decline

Asit Manohar
Updated6 May 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Q4 results today: Analysts suggest improving asset quality, while BoB share price shows bullish patterns.(Photo: Reuters)

BoB share price: Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) are expected to remain under the radar of Indian stock market observers as the state-owned lender will announce its Q4 results 2025 on Tuesday. The board of directors of the PSU bank has fixed a meeting on 6 April 2025 to consider and approve a standalone Q4 results proposal for dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

According to stock market experts, BoB may report steady loan growth and its net profit is expected to remain unchanged. However, the PSU bank is expected to feel pressure on the Net Interest Income (NII) front.

BoB Q4 results 2025 review

Speaking on the market estimates regarding BoB Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Bank of Baroda's Q4FY25 results are expected to reflect a largely flat financial performance, supported by steady loan growth but weighed down by muted income momentum. Net profit will likely remain nearly unchanged year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, indicating subdued earnings traction. Net interest income (NII) may stay flat or see a marginal decline YoY, though a modest sequential improvement is possible.”

"Loan growth is expected to remain healthy in double digits year-on-year, highlighting sustained credit demand. However, the net interest margin (NIM) is expected to decline slightly, suggesting some spread pressure. On the positive side, asset quality is projected to improve, with both gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios expected to decline, supported by lower slippages and steady recoveries," the SMC Global Securities expert added.

BoB share price target

On the BoB share price chart, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "Bank of Baroda share is forming a 22-week-long rounding bottom pattern on the weekly chart, with neckline resistance placed between 250 and 264.60. The stock is heading toward the neckline high of 264.60. While volumes in the base were not heavily accumulative, they haven't dried up either. The bullish structure remains dominant. A breakout above 264.60, especially if supported by strong volumes, will act as a propeller, opening the path toward the 300."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
First Published:6 May 2025, 09:21 AM IST
