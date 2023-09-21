Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  BoE holds key rate steady at 5.25% on easing inflation, joins US Fed to avoid another rate hike

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 04:55 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

  • BoE Monetary Policy Outcome: The decision to freeze the borrowing costs came one day after official data revealed a cooling of consumer price rises in Britain.

Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in London, U.K. Photographer: Frantzesco Kangaris/Bloomberg

The Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday, September 21, held its key interest rate at 5.25 per cent following 14 hikes in a row to fight soaring inflation. The decision to freeze the borrowing costs came one day after official data revealed a cooling of consumer price rises in Britain. BoE has joined the US Federal Reserve in avoiding another rate hike after Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday held the overnight interest rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 04:55 PM IST
