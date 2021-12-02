OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Boeing lifts Dow at open after Omicron-led selloff
The Dow opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.21 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,076.25.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.31 points, or 0.18%, at 4,504.73, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.23 points, or 0.47%, to 15,181.82 at the opening bell.

