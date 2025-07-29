Boeing Q2 Results: Aviation giant's net loss shrinks over 57% at $612 million, revenue jumps 35%

Boeing Q2 results: Global planemaker Boeing reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The company posted a 57.4% fall in its net loss to $612 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from the $1,439 million loss reported at the same period last year.

Boeing's revenue for the quarter under review rose nearly 35% to $22.75 billion from $16.86 billion in the corresponding period previous year.

The planemaker's cash flow, an important indicator of a company's financial health, was reported at $200 million for the second quarter.

Boeing share price update At 11:03 am (ET) on Tuesday, July 29, the planemaker's shares were trading 2.85% lower at $229.67, compared to $236.41 at the previous market close.

Segment-wise performance In terms of segment-wise performance, revenue from commercial airplanes, a major component of the overall revenue, stood at $10.9 billion in Q2 from $6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company secured 455 net orders of commercial airplanes in the quarter, including 120 787 and 30 777-9 planes for Qatar Airways, as well as 32 787-10 aircraft for British Airways. During the quarter, 150 aeroplanes were delivered, and the backlog stood at over 5,900 planes valued at $522 billion, Boeing stated.

The company posted a revenue of $6.6 billion from defence, space and security sector compared to $6 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, the segment received an award from the US Air Force to manufacture four T-7A Red Hawk prototype aircraft and started ground testing on the first MQ-25 Stingray for the US Navy. The backlog at Defence, Space & Security increased to $74 billion, with 22 per cent of these orders coming from international customers.

Boeing reported a revenue of $5.3 billion from global services for the quarter under review, from $4.9 billion posted in the same quarter last year. The company finalised the sale of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at Gatwick Airport and also secured a contract to deliver P-8A aircraft training systems and support to the Republic of Korea Navy during the quarter.

