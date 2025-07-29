Boeing Q2 Results: Aviation giant's net loss shrinks over 57% at $612 million, revenue jumps 35%

Boeing Q2 results: Global planemaker Boeing reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The company posted a 57.4% fall in its net loss to $612 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from the $1,439 million loss reported at the same period last year.
Boeing's revenue for the quarter under review rose nearly 35% to $22.75 billion from $16.86 billion in the corresponding period previous year.
The planemaker's cash flow, an important indicator of a company's financial health, was reported at $200 million for the second quarter.
At 11:03 am (ET) on Tuesday, July 29, the planemaker's shares were trading 2.85% lower at $229.67, compared to $236.41 at the previous market close.
In terms of segment-wise performance, revenue from commercial airplanes, a major component of the overall revenue, stood at $10.9 billion in Q2 from $6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company secured 455 net orders of commercial airplanes in the quarter, including 120 787 and 30 777-9 planes for Qatar Airways, as well as 32 787-10 aircraft for British Airways. During the quarter, 150 aeroplanes were delivered, and the backlog stood at over 5,900 planes valued at $522 billion, Boeing stated.
The company posted a revenue of $6.6 billion from defence, space and security sector compared to $6 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.
During the quarter, the segment received an award from the US Air Force to manufacture four T-7A Red Hawk prototype aircraft and started ground testing on the first MQ-25 Stingray for the US Navy. The backlog at Defence, Space & Security increased to $74 billion, with 22 per cent of these orders coming from international customers.
Boeing reported a revenue of $5.3 billion from global services for the quarter under review, from $4.9 billion posted in the same quarter last year. The company finalised the sale of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at Gatwick Airport and also secured a contract to deliver P-8A aircraft training systems and support to the Republic of Korea Navy during the quarter.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.