Boeing shares climb on reports of talks for historic jet deal with Saudi Arabia's Saudia

Boeing Co. equities rose on Friday following reports that Saudi Arabia's premier airline Saudia is in preliminary discussions for a landmark aircraft contract with the American jet manufacturer and Airbus SE.

Saudia is in early-stage talks with the two aviation giants to acquire at least 150 single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft, as reported by Bloomberg.

The carrier is evaluating various designs from both the planemakers and has not yet finalized specific models or totals, the Bloomberg report stated, citing sources acquainted with the discussions.

The additional jets would serve to modernize part of the airline’s existing 200-aircraft fleet while also expanding its capacity, Bloomberg noted.

In 2023, the 80-year-old Saudi carrier placed an order for over three dozen 787 Dreamliners from Boeing, including an entitlement for 10 more units.

In 2024, the airline had placed large orders before, buying 105 Airbus narrowbody jets.

At 11:49 a.m. EST on February 6, 2026, Boeing stock rose 3.22%, or $7.63, at $244.65 per share. On Thursday, the stock closed at $236.95.

Boeing to Cut 300 Supply-Chain Jobs

Boeing is cutting roughly 300 supply-chain roles within its defense department and is alerting the impacted staff this week, according to a separate Bloomberg report.

These job reductions are distributed across various facilities nationwide. Despite the cuts, Boeing maintains over 1,300 active vacancies and is attempting to assist affected personnel in securing alternate roles within the organization, Bloomberg reported.

These changes occur as the premier US exporter prepares for contract talks with the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace. This union represents approximately 16,000 engineering and technical staff whose current agreement expires in October.

“Boeing regularly evaluates and adjusts its workforce to stay aligned to our commitments to our customers and communities,” the company said in an statement, according to Bloomberg.

Staffing shifts are also taking place at Boeing’s commercial aircraft unit. Seattle-based engineers were informed on January 30 that all remaining tasks for the 787 Dreamliner project will be relocated to South Carolina, where Boeing previously centralized its widebody production, according to labor officials.

The manufacturer's total workforce reached 182,000 by the conclusion of 2025, an increase of roughly 10,000 employees from the previous year, federal records show.

Boeing has continued recruiting as it merges the newly purchased Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., accelerates commercial aircraft output, and commences development of the Pentagon's stealthy F-47 fighter aircraft.