Boeing shares decline over 8% in premarket trading in France market, here’s why
Boeing shares were down 8%, trading at a price of 228.54, marking a decrease of 20.46 (-8.22%).
Boeing shares experienced a decline in premarket trading in France stock market on Monday as investors absorbed the news of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issuing a temporary grounding order for a number of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.
