BofA Survey 2026: Foreign investors have turned net overweight on Indian equities for the first time since January 2026, signalling a shift in global fund managers’ positioning even as concerns over India’s limited exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), reforms and currency weakness remain. The change comes against a more cautious regional backdrop, with expectations for economic growth and corporate profit improvement weakening sharply across Asia Pacific.

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The November Asia Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America (BofA), conducted between November 6 and 12, showed India with a net overweight positioning of 5%. The shift suggests that global investors have become more constructive on Indian equities after several months, although the survey also highlights risks that could temper their enthusiasm.

India returns to overweight territory India’s net overweight reading of 5% marked the first time since January 2026 that investors were positioned overweight on the market. Japan remained the most preferred market in the region, with a net overweight reading of 38%, followed by Taiwan at 24%. South Korea stood at 5%, matching India, while sentiment was negative for China, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia and Indonesia.

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AI, currency weakness remains a concern However, the survey showed that investors continued to identify a lack of AI-related opportunities as the biggest concern for the Indian market. A net 29% of respondents selected “no AI play” as their key concern, up from 25% in October. Lack of reforms was the second-largest concern at 19%, compared with 15% in the previous month.

Currency weakness was cited by 14% of respondents, up from 10% in October, while high valuations were a concern for 10%, compared with none in the previous survey. Notably, weak growth, which had been cited by 15% of respondents in October, was not selected as a key concern in November.

The findings suggest that, despite the improvement in positioning, investors still see gaps in India’s market proposition, particularly around participation in the AI-led investment cycle and the pace of reforms.

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Asia investors turn cautious on growth and earnings The improvement in India’s positioning came as the broader outlook for Asia deteriorated. Across Asia Pacific ex-Japan, the net share of investors expecting better corporate profits over the next 12 months fell sharply to 5% in November from 55% in October. Expectations for stronger economic growth also weakened across the region and globally.

Investors’ inflation expectations shifted significantly as well. A net 5% of respondents expected higher inflation in Asia Pacific ex-Japan over the next 12 months, down from 50% in October. Meanwhile, a net 19% expected the Chinese economy to weaken, while expectations for Japan’s economy fell to the 16th historical percentile.

Sector positioning: The survey also indicated a change in sector positioning across Asia Pacific ex-Japan. Investors rotated towards Consumer-related sectors and utilities, while cutting exposure to industrials, materials and technology. Consumer discretionary ex-retailing recorded the biggest monthly increase in positioning, at 31 percentage points, followed by retailing and e-commerce at 21 percentage points and utilities at 16 percentage points.

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Industrials saw the steepest reduction, with positioning down 35 percentage points. Materials fell 29 percentage points, while semiconductors and technology hardware each declined 26 percentage points.

Healthcare interest hits a record, while AI remains a key driver Healthcare and pharmaceuticals emerged as one of the most favoured sectors among Asia Pacific ex-Japan investors, with a net overweight reading of 29%, matching semiconductors and technology hardware. The report said healthcare interest had reached its highest level since the question was introduced in October 2023.

At the same time, investors continued to see AI capital expenditure and monetisation as the biggest driver of Asia Pacific equity performance over the next 12 months. A total of 86% of respondents selected this theme. Among investors considering adding to AI-related stocks, 67% said evidence of AI monetisation and revenue generation would most increase their conviction.

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The survey covered 193 panelists managing $526 billion in assets. For regional questions, 94 participants representing $241 billion in assets responded. While India’s return to net overweight positioning points to improving investor sentiment, the concerns around AI participation, reforms and currency movements underline the challenges that remain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.