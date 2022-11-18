As pre-IPO investors sell Paytm shares, who is buying them?

Paytm shares are oscillating around its life-time lows that has attracted bottom-finishing interest by some foreign institutional investors. Bank of America (BofA) Securities and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale are one of them. As per the NSE bulk deals, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore has bought 60,03,468 Paytm shares whereas BofA Securities and Societe Generale bought 50,26,428 and 70,85,227 Paytm shares respectively. However, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) sold out its 2,93,50,000 Paytm shares. All these buying and selling of Paytm shares were executed through bulk deal on 17th November 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}