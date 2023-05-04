BofA says 40% earnings downgrade awaits Indian stocks2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Estimates for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years may be slashed to 11 per cent and 9 per cent respectively from 17 per cent and 16 per cent as the March quarter earnings season gets underway, he added.
Earnings estimates for Indian companies could be slashed by nearly 40 per cent this fiscal year and next due to a host of global and domestic risks, according to Bank of America Corp.
