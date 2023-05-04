BofA says 40% earnings downgrade awaits Indian stocks

"The low of 18,042 made on May 3 should act as a crucial support level and as long as the Nifty manages to hold above this level it is likely to keep stretching higher. On the upside, the immediate hurdle lies at 18,350 – 18,370 where the weekly upper Bollinger band is placed. In terms of levels, 18,074 – 18,050 will act as a crucial support zone while 18,350 – 18,370 is the immediate hurdle zone," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

