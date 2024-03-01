BofA Securities buys stake in this small-cap stock below ₹100
Small-cap stock below ₹100: BofA Securities hs infused over ₹2.42 crore in this small-cap company
Small-cap stock under ₹100: Thinkink Picturez Ltd has been hitting headlines these days. The small-cap stock was recently in focus when it declared to expand footprints in the international market through the acquisition of a dynamic entity in Dubai, named Think Star Entertainment Technology LLC. It seems that the company's expansion in overseas market has gone down well among DIIs and FIIs. As per the information available on the BSE bulk deals executed on 29th February 2024, foreign institutional investors BofA Securities and Societe Generale have made investments in this small-cap stock. BofA Securities has bought 3,07,654 Thinkink Picturez shares at ₹78.84 apiece whereas Societe Generali bought 3,00,837 company shares paying ₹78.65 apiece.
