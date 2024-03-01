BofA Securities buys stake in this small-cap stock below 100

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Thinkink Picturez Ltd has been hitting headlines these days. The small-cap stock was recently in focus when it declared to expand footprints in the international market through the acquisition of a dynamic entity in Dubai, named Think Star Entertainment Technology LLC. It seems that the company's expansion in overseas market has gone down well among DIIs and FIIs. As per the information available on the BSE bulk deals executed on 29th February 2024, foreign institutional investors BofA Securities and Societe Generale have made investments in this small-cap stock. BofA Securities has bought 3,07,654 Thinkink Picturez shares at ₹78.84 apiece whereas Societe Generali bought 3,00,837 company shares paying ₹78.65 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BofA Securities shareholding As per the BSE bulkl deal details available on the BSE website, BofA Securities Europe SA bought 3,07,654 Thinkink Picturez shares paying ₹78.84 per share. This means, BofA Securities Europe SA made an investment of ₹2,42,55,441.36 or say over ₹2.42 crore.

Likewise, leading institutional investor in Europe, Societe Generali bought 3,00,837 company shares paying ₹78.65 apiece. This means, the UK-based FII made an investment of ₹2,36,60,830 or say over ₹2.36 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some other bulk deals also took place in Thinkink Picturez Ltd. Sunflower Broking Private Limited bought 3 lakh Thinkink Picturez shares paying ₹78.52 per share. The brokerage bought these shares in a bulk deal executed on 29th February 2024. This means, not just FIIS, doomestic investors are also looking at the small-cap stock. The domestic investor invested ₹2,35,56,000 in this small-cap stock, which has been in news these days for expanding footprints in the international market.

Thinkink Picturez expansion news On Wednesday this week, the small-cap company declared expanding footprints in global merchandise saying, "In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of Thinkink Picturez Limited. We have successfully expanded our international footprint through the acquisition of a dynamic entity in Dubai, named "Think Star Entertainment Technology LLC," which will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary."

This strategic move is aligned with our vision to diversify and enhance our offerings in the global entertainment landscape. Think Star Entertainment Technology LLC will specialize in a broad spectrum of services, including VFX creation, content production on contract, studio and equipment renting services. This expansion not only strengthens our capabilities in the burgeoning field of visual effects but also positions us as a versatile content creator catering to a global audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

