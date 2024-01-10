BofA Securities ‘double upgrades’ this stock, sees an upside of 29%
The brokerage firm has also increased the target price of Indus Towers to ₹270, up from the previous ₹148.
Brokerage firm BoFA Securities has elevated its rating on Indus Towers Ltd. to a "buy," emphasizing a favorable "risk-reward" scenario. The brokerage firm has also increased the target price of Indus Towers to ₹270, up from the previous ₹148.
