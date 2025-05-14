BofA Survey: Fund Managers favour India over Japan, China for equity exposure

India has emerged as the most preferred equity market in the Asia Pacific region, according to the latest Fund Manager Survey (FMS) by BofA Securities. Backed by positive sentiment around infrastructure development, strong consumption trends, and ongoing supply chain realignments, Indian equities have overtaken Japan to secure the top spot among fund managers.

Advertisement

A net 42 percent of respondents in the BofA Securities’ May survey favored India over other Asia Pac markets. Japan followed at 39 percent, while China, which had previously ranked lowest, climbed to third place with 6 percent preference. Singapore trailed at 3 percent, and Thailand remained the least favored market in the region.

“India emerges as the most favored market, perceived as a likely beneficiary of supply chain re-alignments following tariff effects,” BofA Securities noted in its survey findings. In terms of sectoral focus, infrastructure and consumption continue to dominate investor interest within Indian markets.

The survey included responses from 208 global panelists managing $522 billion in assets under management (AUM). Of these, 174 participants with $458 billion in AUM responded to the global FMS segment, while 109 panelists with $234 billion AUM took part in the regional Asia Pac segment, covering the period between May 2 and May 8, 2025.

Advertisement

Improving Economic Sentiment Across Asia Pac The survey highlighted an improving sentiment around economic growth in the Asia Pac region. While 58 percent of fund managers still expect an earnings slowdown, the number has declined from 78 percent in the previous month, signaling a potential turnaround in outlook. Moreover, current earnings forecasts are not viewed as overly optimistic, suggesting possible room for upward revisions.

Globally, pessimism is easing. A net 59 percent of fund managers still expect a weaker global economy, down from 82 percent last month. Meanwhile, 77 percent now forecast a softer Asian economy, compared to 89 percent in the prior survey.

Tide Turning for China The mood on China has become increasingly constructive. Only 16 percent of respondents said they are actively seeking opportunities outside China, compared to 26 percent a month ago. In fact, a record 10 percent of participants reported being fully invested in the Chinese market.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that the survey was conducted before the May 8 US-China meeting in Geneva, which was followed by an announcement regarding tariff reductions—potentially further boosting sentiment towards Chinese equities.

In Asia ex-Japan portfolios, fund managers were seen overweighting telecom and software sectors, while underweighting energy, materials, and consumer discretionary (excluding retail and e-commerce). Sentiment towards the semiconductor sector has also improved, with only 42 percent now expecting a slowdown in the chip cycle—down from 59 percent last month.

Other Regional Highlights In Japan, banks continue to be the most preferred investment theme, supported by the backdrop of higher interest rates. Real estate has climbed to the second spot in terms of sectoral preference. Meanwhile, in China, investors favored themes around AI, semiconductors, and companies likely to announce buybacks or dividends.

Advertisement

Overall, India’s emergence as the most preferred equity market in Asia Pac underscores growing global investor confidence in its long-term economic fundamentals and sector-specific growth stories. With fund managers continuing to eye infrastructure and consumption as key themes, and broader regional sentiment improving, Indian equities appear well-positioned to attract sustained institutional flows in the coming months.