BofA survey shows investors fleeing equities en masse on fear of recession

Stocks face a selloff today after Labor Department data showed US consumer prices increased 8.3% in August from a year earlier. While that’s less than the 8.5% jump seen last month, it was stronger than economists had anticipated and pushed traders to fully price in another 75 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its meeting later this month. S&P 500 futures sank as much as 1.8% after the data was released.