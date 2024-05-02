BofA upgrades Vodafone Idea rating to 'Neutral' on tariff hike leverage, lifts price target to ₹14.5
BofA upgrades Vodafone Idea to 'neutral', citing potential for tariff hike leverage and enhanced 4G network coverage. Despite positive outlook, BofA refrains from recommending VIL as a buy, awaiting clarity on funding post-FY26. BofA suggests that tariff revisions may occur post-general elections.
In a recent report, global brokerage firm BofA upgraded its rating on Vodafone Idea from 'underperform' to ‘neutral’ as the brokerage finds VIL offers the highest leverage for tariff hike (5% ARPU increase leads to 12% EPS increase).
