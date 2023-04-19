The Board of Bank of India (BOI) approves the raising of capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto Rs.6,500 crores.

Bank of India said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, Part A, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held on 18th April, 2023, inter-alia considered and approved the raising of capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto Rs.6,500 crores in the following manner: a. By issue of fresh Equity Capital in the form of FPO / QIP / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue and / or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) upto an amount of Rs.4,500 crores b. By issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds upto an amount of Rs.2,000 crores."

The proposal in this regard was cleared by the board in a meeting held on Tuesday, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The shares of Bank of India closed today on the NSE at ₹79.85 apiece, down by 1.11% from the previous close of ₹80.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,14,15,718 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 12,230,947 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 60.99% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 12.73% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹103.50 on (15-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹40.40 on (20-Jun-2022). During the quarter ended March 2022 or Q4FY23, Bank of India recorded a promoter shareholding of 81.41%, FIIs stake of 2.67%, DIIs stake of 10.36% and a public stake of 5.57%.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Bank of India looks bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 82.2. A daily close below support of 79.6 could lead to targets of 76- 70.8 in the near term."

