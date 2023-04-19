BOI approves raising capital up to ₹6,500 Cr via issuance of equity capital2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 04:20 PM IST
The Board of Bank of India (BOI) approves the raising of capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto Rs.6,500 crores.
