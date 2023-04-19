BOI approves raising capital up to 6,500 Cr via issuance of equity capital

The shares of Bank of India closed today on the NSE at ₹79.85 apiece, down by 1.11% from the previous close of ₹80.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,14,15,718 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 12,230,947 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 60.99% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 12.73% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹103.50 on (15-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹40.40 on (20-Jun-2022). During the quarter ended March 2022 or Q4FY23, Bank of India recorded a promoter shareholding of 81.41%, FIIs stake of 2.67%, DIIs stake of 10.36% and a public stake of 5.57%.