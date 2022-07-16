BOI shareholders approve raising fresh equity capital up to 2,500 cr

"The present public shareholding in the bank is 18.59 per cent and the bank has to increase this to 25 per cent or above in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements. Hence, the bank proposes to issue fresh equity capital to increase the public shareholding to 25 per cent or above," BoI had said in a regulatory filing. “The lender said that it proposes to raise fresh equity shares for cash as such premium up to an amount of ₹2,500 crore in such a way that the central government shall at all times hold not less than 51 per cent of the paid-up capital of the bank, whether at a discount or premium to the market price," BOI had further stated in a regulatory filing. According to Bank of India, the capital will be raised in one or more tranches over the course of a year following the resolution's passing.