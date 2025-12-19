BoJ rate hike: What does the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision mean for the Indian stock market?

On expected lines, the Bank of Japan, on Friday, December 19, raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75%. The decision is remarkable as the current benchmark rate in Japan is now at its highest level since September 1995- a 30-year high.

The Bank of Japan has kept interest rates near or below zero for years to counter deflation. Even after the COVID pandemic, when global central banks started raising rates, Japan kept its rates intact.

However, mounting inflationary pressures forced the BOJ to shift its stance. After 17 years, the BoJ ended its era of negative interest rates on March 19, 2024, when it raised rates to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier. Then again, rates were raised on July 31, 2024, to 0.25%. On January 24 this year, the BoJ raised rates to 0.50% and on December 19, rates were elevated to 0.75%.

What does the BoJ rate hike mean for the Indian stock market? After the BoJ interest rate decision, the Sensex jumped over 500 points, and the Nifty 50 reclaimed 25,970 on the upside, indicating that the policy decision was largely discounted in the market.

Japan's 10-year bond yield was almost 2% up at 1.9% around 9:55 am, marking the highest level since May 2006.

"It was almost certain that the BoJ would raise rates by 25bp and, therefore, such a decision is unlikely to impact the market. What the market is looking for is the commentary from the Japanese central bank regarding future rate action in the context of inflation in Japan," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

The Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference is scheduled for today, i.e.Friday, December 19, at 06:30 GMT (12:00 pm IST).

"If the BoJ chief sends a hawkish message indicating more rate hikes, that would impact the market since the market will fear further unwinding of the yen carry trade, triggering more FII outflows from markets like India. Therefore, watch out for the BoJ commentary," Vijayakumar said.

However, the BoJ has indicated that further rate hikes are likely as wage hikes have remained healthy this year.

"It is highly likely that firms will continue to raise wages steadily next year, following the solid wage increases this year. The risk of firms' active wage-setting behaviour being interrupted is low," said the BoJ.

"If the outlook presented in the October 2025 Outlook Report will be realised, the Bank of Japan, in accordance with improvement in economic activity and prices, will continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation," said the BoJ.

Presenting its macro outlook in October this year, the BoJ stated that Japan's economic growth will likely be modest due to trade and other policies leading to a slowdown in overseas economies and to a decline in domestic corporate profits and other factors.

The consumer price index (CPI, all items less fresh food) may decelerate to a level below 2% through the first half of fiscal 2026, but will increase gradually to a level that is generally consistent with the price stability target, the BoJ stated in its October 2025 outlook for economic activity and prices.

