Multibagger find: Ajay Devgn invests ₹2.7 crore in this midcap stock that has gained over 800% in 1 year
Panorama Studios International had recently launched a preferential issue of 10 lakh equity shares and 15.41 lakh warrants to the promoters and non-promoters. Ajay Devgn was among nine investors who invested a total of ₹24.66 crore in the preferential share allotment.
Panorama Studios International, a film production company, has received more than ₹2 crore investment from renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started