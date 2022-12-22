BoM raises ₹880 Cr through AT1 bonds; issue subscribed more than 4 times2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 07:59 PM IST
The public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) said on Thursday that it has raised Rs. 880 crore through Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds that complied with Basel III. The issue closed on the same day and the deemed date of allotment is 26.12.2022.
