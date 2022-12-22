BoM raises 880 Cr through AT1 bonds; issue subscribed more than 4 times

“The capital of ₹880 crores raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank. The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature; with call option after 5 years. The Bank has credit ratings of AA (Stable) for AT1 Bonds," said Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) in an official statement. The said Bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE Limited, said BoM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}