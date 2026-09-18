Bombay Burmah share price jumps 9.5% after ₹249 crore block deal - check details

Shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. jumped nearly 10% on Friday, September 18, after a large block transaction involving more than 18 lakh shares changed hands on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The sharp move in the Wadia Group flagship stock came after 2.62% of the company’s equity was traded through block deals, drawing investor attention to the counter.

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The transaction involved 18.3 lakh shares and was executed at an average price of ₹1,360 per share. The total value of the block deal stood at ₹249 crore. While the large trade was visible on the exchange, the identities of the official buyers and sellers were not yet known.

Following the block deal activity, Bombay Burmah shares surged 9.5% to ₹1,531.60 on the BSE.

Bombay Burmah stock performance Despite Friday’s sharp rise, the stock remains significantly below its previous 52-week peak. Bombay Burmah shares are down 31% from their 52-week high of ₹2,135, which was recorded on October 23, 2025. The stock later touched a 52-week low of ₹1,301 on March 30, 2026.

The Wadia Group flagship stock has gained 4% in the past one week. However, the broader performance remains mixed, with the shares declining 3% over the last three months, 4% in six months and 24% in the past one year.

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At the end of the June quarter, promoter entities held a 74% stake in Bombay Burmah, while public shareholders accounted for the remaining 26%, according to data available on the BSE.

Among the public shareholders, Mutual Funds in India held a 0.5% stake, while Acacia Partners owned more than 4% stake in the company. In addition, more than 45,000 small retail shareholders — defined as those with authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh — collectively held an 11.71% stake in the company.

Q1 earnings Bombay Burmah Trading reported a consolidated net profit of ₹582.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. This represented a 17.1% increase compared with ₹497.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

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The company’s revenue from operations also increased during the quarter, rising 7.8% year-on-year to ₹5,088.7 crore from ₹4,711.9 crore in Q1FY25.

The growth was primarily driven by the food-bakery and dairy products segment. The division generated revenue of ₹5,003.5 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹4,626.0 crore a year earlier.

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Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, or BBTCL, is a multi-divisional conglomerate and the second oldest publicly listed company in India. The company was established in 1863.

As the flagship entity of the Wadia Group, BBTCL has a diversified presence across plantations, auto electric components and healthcare. It also serves as a major investment holding company for the group’s interests, including a significant stake in Britannia Industries.

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The combination of Friday’s large block deal, the sharp intraday stock move and the company’s latest quarterly performance has put Bombay Burmah shares firmly in focus, although the official buyers and sellers involved in the ₹249 crore transaction remain unknown.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.