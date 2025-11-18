Bombay Burmah share price rises over 11% despite termination of agreement with MSTC

Bombay Burmah share price rose over 11% despite the firm's announcement about the termination of its agreement with MSTC Limited, effective November 18, 2025.

The agreement, which allowed MSTC to act as a selling agent for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation's immovable properties through e-auctions, is being ended due to an unsuccessful online bidding process that was inconsistent with BBTC's strategies.

BBTC reports no material impact on its operations from this decision. The company has informed stock exchanges of this development in compliance with SEBI regulations, clarifying that there is no shareholding between the two companies and that MSTC is not related to Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation's promoter group or group companies.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd announced last week that its net profit for the September quarter fell by 4.4% year-on-year to ₹242 crore, down from ₹253 crore during the same time last year.

Revenue increased by 3.8% to ₹4,942.8 crore, compared to ₹4,760.8 crore a year prior.

EBITDA climbed by 29.3% to ₹938.6 crore, compared to ₹724 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin improved to 19%, rising from 15.2% year-on-year.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is a diverse firm with multiple product lines and divisions, engaging in various businesses such as tea plantations, auto electrical components, healthcare, and real estate.

The firm caters to different customer types, including retail, wholesale, institutional, export, and B2B clients. Its clientele spans from individual consumers to businesses, both across India and in international markets.

n addition to serving customers throughout India, Bombay Burmah operates in 29 countries worldwide. It is a prominent entity within the Wadia Group, an Indian conglomerate with interests spanning plantations, food, textiles, chemicals, electronics, light engineering, healthcare, and real estate.

Bombay Burmah share price today Bombay Burmah share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,841.85 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,049.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree, Bombay Burmah share price has spent the last six weeks consolidating within a broad range of ₹1,750– ₹2,100, absorbing supply and setting up for its next directional move. This week’s price action stands out — an aggressive, high-volume bullish candle that signals strong accumulation and improves the odds of a range-top retest, as per Jain.

“A clean breakout above the ₹2,100 zone can open the door for a larger swing move, with potential to stretch toward the ₹2,500 region. The structure shows strength, and with volumes backing the move, the stock appears poised for a meaningful upside extension if resistance is cleared,” added Anshul.

