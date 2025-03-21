The Board of Directors of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation at their meeting held today, March 21, approved a second interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (“Corporation”) at its meeting held today, i.e. 21st March 2025, declared 2nd Interim Dividend @ 200% i.e., Rs. 4/- per Equity Share of the face value of Re. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25,” the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Furthermore, the company fixed March 27 as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive the said interim dividend.

The company did not disclose the date by which the dividend will be paid out. “The 2nd Interim Dividend is subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes and will be paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law,” it said.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Dividend History The last dividend announced by the company amounted to ₹13 apiece with the dividend record date falling on February 21. It was the first interim dividend by the packaged foods company for FY25.

In the past 12 months, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹14.20 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.80%, according to Trendlyne data.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Share Price Trend Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation shares edged higher in intra-day deals on Friday, with the stock rising as much as 3.6%.

The stock opened at ₹1,688.55, down 2.5% from Thursday's closing price of ₹1,732.35. The stock hit an intra-day peak of ₹1,794.40. It finally settled the session at ₹1,780, up 2.75%.

In the last one week, the stock has gained 8.15% while in the past one year, it is up 13%.