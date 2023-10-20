Bombay Burmah Trading share price locked at 20% upper circuit to hit 52-week high
Bombay Burmah Trading Corp commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of ₹9,911.10 crore on BSE.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corp share price witnessed a massive surge to hit a 52-week high on Friday. Bombay Burmah Trading shares were locked at 20% upper circuit at ₹1,420.50 apiece on the BSE, which is also its 52-week high price.
