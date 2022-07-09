Bond ETFs attract new investors with narrower offerings

Still, one potential drawback to narrower segments in the fixed-income ETF market is that because ETFs trade throughout the day, prices for ETFs invested in riskier or more rate-sensitive credits can move faster than the net asset value of the underlying bonds during periods of high volatility. As a result, when that daily net asset value is calculated, the market price for the ETF may indicate a higher or lower value than the NAV. That resulting premium (or discount) can subtract from or add to returns as markets settle.