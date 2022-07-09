Bond ETFs attract new investors with narrower offerings
- The specialization allows investors to find lucrative sectors despite rising rates. But there are risks.
This wouldn’t seem to be the best of times for exchange-traded funds that focus on fixed income. A resurgence of inflation not seen in 40 years has put upward pressure on interest rates, which, in turn, has sent prices of bonds and bond funds tumbling.
Yet new investment in fixed-income ETFs continues apace.
Why? Like their cousins for stocks, ETFs that trade in bond and credit markets have become more granular over the years. And that specialization, some investment-industry experts say, offers investors the opportunity to focus on fixed-income investments that can stand out in this market.
The increased variation in fixed-income ETFs is something “that we welcome," says Shannon Sacoccia, chief investment officer of SVB Private, a unit of Silicon Valley Bank. ETFs that are targeted to specific exposures, she says, make more sense than trying to chase down individual bonds.
Investors have poured nearly $500 billion into U.S.-listed bond ETFs since the end of 2019, closing June with nearly $1.2 trillion in assets under management, according to research firm CFRA. Strong investor demand helped lead asset managers to launch 163 new products over the same time frame.
By trading throughout the day on stock exchanges, bond and other fixed-income ETFs also give fund investors the ability to build low-cost fixed-income portfolios that can be adjusted in real time, as opposed to investing in individual bonds or bond mutual funds that might have trading minimums and other limits.
Trying to counter potential volatility in fixed income by relying heavily on cash, money-market funds or short-term Treasury funds, as many investors have done in recent years, earned little interest. And those who stuck with broad-based funds, such as those targeting the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, were gradually taking on interest rate risk as the index filled up with longer maturity bonds with greater exposure to losses if rates started to rise.
“Investors are looking for tools to disaggregate ‘the Agg,’ " says Stephen Laipply, U.S. head of iShares Fixed Income ETFs for BlackRock. “With ETFs targeting credit quality or maturity, they have the ability to build fixed-income ETF portfolios that are a lot more precise."
Bond ETFs have had plenty of flavors for years, including broad-based index funds and actively managed funds; municipal- and corporate-bond funds; funds that bought investment-grade or high-yield (junk) bonds; and funds that offered maturities across the board, ranging from a few months to several decades.
Recent launches have taken that specificity even further, including funds targeting high-yield sectors, the movement of the yield curve and the outlook for inflation. For instance, launched in May 2021, the $302 million Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) holds cash, Treasury securities, and derivatives that gain when long-term rate expectations rise. The fund’s price this year has gained 50.4% through June, according to CFRA, as the Federal Open Market Committee has committed to interest-rate increases to combat inflation.
New issuer BondBloxx is tackling demand for high-yield sectors and narrower credit risks (Would you like BB or CCC?), compared with existing offerings that invest in broader high-yield indexes.
It isn’t just new offerings that are gaining traction in the expanding fixed-income area. The $6.7 billion WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR), which launched in February 2014, has had nearly 70% of its assets arrive since the beginning of the year. The ETF, which holds short-term, floating-rate Treasury notes, is up 0.5% this year, according to CFRA, and currently yields 1.64%, according to WisdomTree Investments. By comparison, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS), holding fixed-rate short-term Treasury notes, is down 3%, according to CFRA, and now yields 1.49%, according to State Street Global Advisors.
ETFs that trade in floating-rate investments, by their nature, are less sensitive to rate movements than many fixed-income investments. Other floating-rate options attracting investors include products holding senior loans or pools of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), for example, has had 73% of its $1.4 billion in assets arrive this year. It’s down 2.2% this year, according to CFRA. Investor interest is linked to the fact that the yield of the underlying loans will rise with interest-rate increases.
Still, one potential drawback to narrower segments in the fixed-income ETF market is that because ETFs trade throughout the day, prices for ETFs invested in riskier or more rate-sensitive credits can move faster than the net asset value of the underlying bonds during periods of high volatility. As a result, when that daily net asset value is calculated, the market price for the ETF may indicate a higher or lower value than the NAV. That resulting premium (or discount) can subtract from or add to returns as markets settle.
Take the recently launched BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (XHYE). On June 13, the fund traded at a 2% discount to NAV, whereas the broader-based iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (CLP) traded at a 1.2% discount that same day. Deeper discounts attract arbitragers known as market makers to buy the ETF and sell the underlying bonds, thereby narrowing the pricing discrepancy.
Chasing yield in the current fixed-income market can also lead to peril. Longer-term Treasury funds, such as the $20.2 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and the $5.8 billion SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL), have seen more than a quarter of their current assets arrive this year, according to CFRA. But funds such as these are particularly exposed to losses each time the Fed pushes rates higher.
