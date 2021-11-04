Bond investors challenge Wall Street greenwashing

Mr. Rich is part of a budding backlash among investors who are increasingly wary of “greenwashing" in bonds labeled as eco-friendly. One example: Mr. James cut a green bond issued by JPMorgan from the roughly $200 million sustainable investing portfolio he runs at Aegon Asset Management over doubts about the bank’s overall environmental record. A mutual fund he submanages for Transamerica Asset Management Inc. jettisoned the bond in the first quarter, according to financial filings by Transamerica.

