Bond investors swap mutual funds for ETFs at record pace
Amount invested in exchange-traded funds climbs to 21% of bond-fund assets
Worn down from record losses, investors have fled bond mutual funds en masse. But many aren’t quitting on bonds—they are just turning to exchange-traded funds.
One main reason: taxes. Some investors sell beaten-down positions in bond funds to harvest tax losses. In many cases this year, investors have opted to put cash into similar ETFs to maintain bond exposure in their portfolios. As long as the securities within the ETF aren’t nearly identical to those in the mutual fund, swapping the so-called wrapper around the holdings allows investors to stay invested, while capitalizing on tax benefits.
“More sophisticated investors are employing tax strategies, as well as trading up in credit quality," said Simon Hamilton, portfolio manager and managing director at the Wise Investor Group of Raymond James.
This year is shaping up to be the biggest “wrapper swap" on record. Roughly $454 billion has been pulled from bond mutual funds on net while $157 billion has entered bond exchange-traded funds through the end of October. That would be the largest net annual swing toward ETFs by a wide margin, according to Strategas.
“The Fed is at its most aggressive in 40 years," said Todd Sohn, ETF strategist at Strategas. “Along with inflation, that has absolutely crushed bonds. It’s set off the acceleration of wrapper swapping that we have seen in equities for a while. Now we’re finally getting it in bonds."
In the worst year for stocks since 2008, bonds have failed to provide a hedge. The S&P 500 is down 17%, and the Bloomberg U.S. aggregate bond index has fallen 11%. In fact, it is the worst year for bonds since at least 1975. Many wrapper swappers are plowing cash into Treasury ETFs from hard-hit mutual funds holding riskier bonds.
Hiding out from a looming recession in ultrasafe government bonds takes advantage of the income opportunity offered by the highest interest rates in years.
“Investors are used to seeing volatility in their equity portfolios, but very rarely do they see double-digit declines in a bond portfolio," said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy in the Americas at BlackRock. “Investors recognize that there is a need for resiliency and quality, so they allocate to the safest government debt."
Expectations for the Federal Reserve to take the benchmark rate above 5%—which would be its highest since 2007—and maintain generally higher interest rates have driven the yield on the two-year Treasury note to about 4.33% from 0.79% in January.
Through the end of November, nearly 60% of bond ETF inflows has gone to ultrasafe U.S. Treasurys, according to iShares investment-strategy data through Nov. 30. That is the largest share going back to at least 2011.
Exchange-traded funds tend to be more tax-friendly products in general. Mutual-fund investors can take a tax hit when people pull money from the fund, forcing it to sell assets—often those that have climbed in value. Because ETFs trade like stocks, investors don’t run that same risk. Exchange-traded funds also tend to levy lower fees.
Even investors in tax-efficient municipal bonds are making the switch.
Muni-bond ETFs gained more than $13 billion in the first 11 months of 2022, when muni mutual funds hemorrhaged nearly $90 billion, according to Refinitiv Lipper. The S&P Municipal Bond Index lost 7.73% through Dec. 1.
Some investors in state and local debt, which throws off income that is exempt from federal and often state taxes, are reaping additional tax benefits by switching to ETFs.
“Tax swaps have been a significant driver of inflows this year, but it’s not the only factor at work," said David Perlman, ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. Other long-term drivers of the rapid rise of muni ETFs include the lower cost relative to actively managed mutual funds, Mr. Perlman said.
There was $89.6 billion of municipal debt in ETFs as of the second quarter, up from nothing in 2007, according to Fed data. This year’s inflows reflect “a maturation of ETFs as a viable wrapper for accessing the municipal market," said Matt Fabian, partner at Municipal Market Analytics.
Meanwhile, fixed-income exchange-traded funds are still dwarfed by mutual funds.
Roughly $4.4 trillion sits in bond mutual funds compared with $1.2 trillion in ETFs, giving exchange-traded funds a 21% chunk of the total assets in bond funds—up from 10% in 2016. While the slice of the bond-fund universe for ETFs is rapidly accelerating, they have a long way to go.
Investors have preferred equity ETFs to mutual funds since 2006, according to the fund-flow tracker EPFR, while bond mutual funds outshined ETFs in most years.
The resilience of mutual funds might stem from being a mainstay in retirement accounts—roughly $10 trillion of the $22 trillion in mutual-fund assets are held there. ETFs, however, typically aren’t a part of retirement-plan investment lineups. Nonetheless, BlackRock’s Ms. Chaudhuri sees ETF adoption remaining strong among individual and institutional investors.
“Flows into ETFs—fixed-income specifically—in the higher-yielding world will continue," she said.
