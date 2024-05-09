Bond Losses Extend to Asia as Stocks Tread Water: Markets Wrap
Asian bonds fell early Thursday, echoing selling pressure in Treasuries in the prior session that supported the dollar. Equities in the region opened mixed after a flat day on Wall Street.
