Bond market delivers mixed verdict on Fed rate forecasts

More recently, though, investors have grown more skeptical that the invasion can keep a lid on interest rates. Some have argued that higher commodity prices spurred by the invasion might only further stoke inflation, putting even more pressure on the Fed to tighten policy. Meanwhile, energy prices have already come down from their recent highs, driven in part by hopes for a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine. That has eased the concern of those who thought the higher prices could have the opposite effect: slowing economic growth and making it harder for the Fed to raise rates.