Bond market screams for help but no one answers

The selling has been so fast and furious, in fact, that quant funds that follow market trends appear to be riding the momentum and betting on further losses. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said their model is still a ways away from extreme levels that would indicate profit-taking will begin. To top it all off, investors in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market are increasingly becoming forced sellers of Treasuries in what’s known as convexity hedging as they adjust for the reality that fewer Americans will refinance their old mortgages as interest rates increase, therefore extending the duration of their portfolios. Both of these dynamics probably helped contribute to the unruly conditions on Thursday.