Bond market sees no end to tumult as Fed casts a hawkish shadow

Bond market sees no end to tumult as Fed casts a hawkish shadow3 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Investors anticipate that US Treasuries will continue to be whipsawed by heightened volatility as economic uncertainty threatens to alter the central bank’s path or keep rates pinned higher for far longer than traders currently expect
Across Wall Street, there’s growing relief that the Federal Reserve — at long last — may be done raising interest rates. But that doesn’t mean turbulence in the bond market will soon become a thing of the past.
