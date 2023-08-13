Bond market sees no end to tumult as Fed casts a hawkish shadow

Already, some Fed officials are underscoring that there may still be more work to do as inflation continues to hold above their 2% target despite the most aggressive monetary policy tightening in four decades. At Barclays, strategists have advised clients to sell two-year Treasuries on anticipation that rates will remain elevated next year, bucking broader speculation that the Fed will initiate a series of rate cuts as soon as March. And benchmark 10-year yields — a baseline for the broader financial system — are pushing back toward last year’s highs.

