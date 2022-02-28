A volatile market week spurred in part by the Russian attack on Ukraine has done little to change investor expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise steadily throughout 2022.

Yields on U.S. government bonds tumbled on Feb. 24 after Russia attacked Ukraine, reflecting investor concerns that the clash could hit economic growth, particularly in Europe. Yields then pared the decline during the U.S. session, a sign that investors are continuing to bet that the economic impact of the war will likely be contained.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped as low as 1.847% during trading Thursday—the lowest intraday drop since Nov. 26—before finishing the session at 1.969%, down from 1.976% at Wednesday’s close. On Friday, the 10-year yield finished up at 1.984%, near the highest close since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Investors tend to sell riskier assets such as stocks and buy relatively safer assets such as U.S. Treasurys when wars start, expecting the conflict and subsequent sanctions to slow economic growth. Those threats might also disrupt investors’ outlook for the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. Investors’ expectations for interest rates to rise later this year have fueled a selloff in recent months, pushing the 10-year yield above 2% for the first time since 2019. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

Many analysts and investors say they still expect the Fed to start raising interest rates in March and continue lifting gradually throughout the year, and for Treasury yields to keep rising as a result.

While there are risks that conflict in Ukraine could eventually tax U.S. growth, high inflation and a strong labor market will likely prompt the Fed to start gradually raising rates in March, said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FHN Financial.

“People think the Fed is behind, so catching up to where things were before Russia invaded Ukraine is on everyone’s mind right now," he said.

Yields on short-term Treasurys remain largely undisturbed by the Russian attack. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which typically reflects investors’ interest-rate expectations, finished Friday’s session at 1.584%, up from 1.544% Thursday and near the highest closing yield so far during the pandemic.

Analysts pay close attention to Treasury yields because they help set borrowing costs and are a key input in financial models used to value stocks and other assets. This year’s climb has helped drive up mortgage rates and contributed to declines in stocks and other speculative bets, including cryptocurrencies and unprofitable technology-company shares.

Interest-rate derivatives also have echoed the move in Treasurys. Federal-funds futures indicate that investors think there is a chance of better than 79% that the Fed will raise short-term rates from their current level near zero to at least 1.5% by the end of the year, according to CME Group data. That compares with 9.2% one month ago.

Fed governor Christopher Waller said Thursday that he could support raising the central bank’s benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point next meeting if economic data in the next few weeks shows evidence of accelerating price pressure. Mr. Waller’s comments were the latest sign that the big question facing the Fed isn’t whether to raise rates, but by how much.

Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co., still thinks the Fed will raise rates by a quarter-percentage point at its next meeting.

“The reality is the conflict really hasn’t changed much," he said. “The bigger issues are the sanctions and the impact of inflation."

Recent data shows inflation remains elevated. The Commerce Department said Thursday that its personal-consumption-expenditures index measure of core inflation—the Fed’s preferred measure—rose 5.2% in January from a year ago. That is up from 4.9% in December and marks the sharpest 12-month increase since April 1983.

The conflict in Russia won’t dissuade the central bank from gradually raising rates starting in March, but it might keep it from being more aggressive, said Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer at United Nations Federal Credit Union. His firm is recommending investors buy floating-rate securities and Treasurys with short maturities until they get a better sense of inflation’s path, and now, conflict in Ukraine.

“The investor’s life has gotten a bit more complicated," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.