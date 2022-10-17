Bond market woes keep mounting, spreading pain to stocks5 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 07:12 PM IST
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled above 4% last week for the first time since 2008 following another hot inflation reading
Pressure on beaten-down U.S. bonds is showing few signs of relenting, driving Treasury yields to new highs and threatening further pain across financial markets.