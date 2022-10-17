Bond market woes keep mounting, spreading pain to stocks

Coming into 2022, most Wall Street banks and investors believed that the Fed would raise its federal-funds rate no more than three times, in traditional 0.25 percentage point increments, to around 0.75% by the end of the year. Now, that rate is above 3%, and interest-rate derivatives show that investors believe that there is a meaningful chance it could reach 5% by March.

