Bond markets forecast long financial freeze for Russia
- As default fears mount, Russian bonds are trading at prices near the low-water mark set by Argentina, which took 15 years to return to international markets
Judging by the bond market, it will take years for Russia to re-enter the global financial system.
Russian government bonds fell below 10 cents on the dollar last week, putting the country’s debt on par with Venezuela, which collapsed into famine five years ago. The valuation is near the low-water mark on bonds set by serial defaulter Argentina, which took 15 years to repay creditors after a bitter legal battle with hedge funds.
The country faces a key interest payment on dollar-denominated bonds Wednesday, and Russia’s Finance Ministry has sent investors conflicting messages about whether it intends to give them dollars or rubles. The uncertainty sparked concerns that a payment in rubles could result in a default and speculation about what legal remedies creditors might pursue.
Fund managers are also debating how long it would take creditors to recover their money and are concerned about the reputational taint that hangs over all Russian assets, from stocks and bonds to oil and beer.
Russian bonds had investment-grade ratings and traded around 100 cents on the dollar until the country invaded Ukraine, triggering unprecedented financial sanctions by the U.S. and European countries. The Kremlin responded with measures including a block on bond payments in foreign currencies such as dollars and euros that stoked expectations of a default.
Distressed-debt investors, sometimes called vulture funds, typically flock to government bonds trading at such low prices. They aim to negotiate payouts when countries seek to reaccess international bond markets or to force them to pay up through litigation. Hedge funds are reluctant to run that playbook with Russia.
Bondholders would struggle to seize Russia’s overseas assets through lawsuits, said Jay Newman, the former Elliott Management Corp. portfolio manager who led international litigation against Argentina that made the hedge fund $2.4 billion in 2016.
“There are no investor protections in the bonds so it’s going to be a much tougher fight," Mr. Newman said. “Let’s say you even win a judgment, enforcing it against a country like Russia would be very difficult."
Bringing Russia to the bargaining table might be equally challenging because the country could survive for years without borrowing internationally, analysts said. About 80% of its debt was held by domestic investors last year, according to S&P Global Ratings, and its oil exports bolster government cash reserves, giving investors little negotiating leverage.
The last time Russia defaulted in 1998, the government of Boris Yeltsin struggled to meet expenses, depending on the International Monetary Fund for assistance. Hedge funds that bought the ruble-denominated Treasury bonds for less than 10 cents on the dollar more than doubled their money after swapping the debt for new securities, said a fund manager who participated.
If foreign bondholders tried to cut a restructuring deal with Russia, they would be blocked by U.S. or European Union restrictions on engaging with Russia’s federal government, said Carlos de Sousa, a fund manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Investors are unsure how long sanctions will last, even if the war in Ukraine comes to an end.
The few investors willing to buy Russian debt have struggled to do so because Western sanctions have caused companies that process trades to scale back their activity in Russian bonds.
At current prices, Russia’s largest foreign bondholders would be better off keeping the debt unless they are forced to sell by legal requirements, Mr. Newman said. “Mark it down to zero, forget about it and see how things evolve."
Russian dollar-denominated sovereign bonds are quoted around 8 cents on the dollar, according to Advantage Data Inc., but trades are happening for as little as 5 cents, fund managers said. Argentine bonds were quoted as low as 6 cents in 2009 during the global credit crisis, according to Advantage Data.
Owners of Russian debt could recover something, but maybe not for decades, said University of Virginia law professor Mitu Gulati. Investors who bought defaulted bonds of the Russian imperial government that fell in 1917 were partially repaid in the 1980s when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev sought to access capital markets.
For many investors, the war in Ukraine is also giving them pause.
“I’ve never seen this situation before where everyone is doing a gut check and saying ‘does this cross the line?’" said Hans Humes, founder of Greylock Capital Management LLC, which traded in both Argentina and Venezuela defaulted bonds. “I’ll go anywhere, I’m just not going to do [Russia]."
