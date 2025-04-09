Bond Markets Retreat as US Treasuries Lead Yield Jump Worldwide

A pullback from US Treasuries sent longer-term yields surging by the most since pandemic struck in 2020, deepening losses in what’s supposed to be a haven from financial turmoil and roiling markets abroad as investors sold government bonds to raise cash.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries briefly pushed over 5% in Asia and seeped into other markets, with yields rising sharply in Australia, the UK and in the developing world.

The selloff eased during the US trading day, when stocks steadied and President Donald Trump said it’s “A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!,” in what appeared to be his strongest sign of concern yet about the equity meltdown unleashed by his trade war. But markets remained choppy, with the VIX Index pointing to elevated stock volatility and the dollar sliding against currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc as investors looked for havens.

Treasury yields pulled back from earlier highs shortly before noon in the US but remained elevated, with the 30-year up 12 basis points at around 4.89% and the 10-year up 14 basis points at 4.43%.

By pushing up the borrowing costs across the financial system, the jump in yields is threatening to deal another shock to a global economy already at risk of a recession as Trump’s tariffs upend world trade. The move has raised fears that crucial overseas investors — like China — may sell US Treasuries to retaliate or that markets are at risk of seizing up as investors battered by recent turmoil rush to raise funds.

“This is creating a triple whammy for the economy – a trade war, uncertainty and now higher rates,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management.

The surge in yields, which set the baseline for everything from mortgage costs to loan rates, is working against what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had singled out as a key goal of Trump’s economic policy — helping consumers by pulling down borrowing costs. He downplayed any worries of a systemic crisis in a television interview, saying it was “uncomfortable but normal deleveraging that’s going on in the bond market,” and he predicted it wouldn’t persist.

The scale of the moves has fueled speculation that overseas investors may respond by selling bonds. Such investors are crucial to financing the US government’s budget deficit, raising the specter of a buyers strike like the one that rapidly swept former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss from office when her fiscal plans unnerved investors.

Wednesday’s sale by the Treasury of 10-year notes will be closely-watched as a further test of sentiment, following what was seen as weak demand at Tuesday’s 3-year note sale.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see some sloppy results just based upon what’s going on now, and we’ll see how the market responds,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed-income strategy at WisdomTree.

The fall in bond prices left investors without havens as European and Asian stocks tumbled again, with Europe’s Stoxx 600 sinking about 3%. But the equity selloff halted in the US, where indexes held small gains for much of the morning on renewed hopes that Trump will negotiate his tariffs downward and he moved to talk up the market.

“It certainly can’t hurt sentiment, but I think investors would rather see trade deals announced — that’s what people are looking for,” said Dave Lutz, equity sales trader and macro strategist at JonesTrading. “I feel like we are stabilizing but it’s more related to the bond market calming down a bit.”

The sharp and unusual spike in Treasury yields in recent days vexed traders who offered various explanations, including the risk that the government’s budget deficit will worsen if the economy contracts or the administration uses fiscal policy to offset some of the hit.

Others pointed to a deeper sense of worry and the possibility of hidden risks. Some of the speculation settled on the possibility that hedge funds were forced to rapidly unwind basis trades, which use leverage to bet on small market discrepancies, as happened during the selloffs that erupted in 2020.

George Saravelos, global head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank AG, warned “we entering unchartered territory in the global financial system” and that “if recent disruption in the US Treasury market continues we see no other option for the Fed but to step in with emergency purchases of US Treasuries to stabilize the bond market.”

What Bloomberg's Strategists Say...

“This is a perfect storm for Treasuries, and the price action is reflecting that. Margin calls will be coming thick and fast, and Treasuries will not escape liquidation.”

Simon White, macro strategist

Click here for more

Some investors speculated that global reserve managers, for example China, could be re-evaluating their positions in US government debt given the seismic impact of Trump’s trade policies. Both China and Japan had already been reducing their Treasuries holdings for some time, at least according to official data.

“Is this sovereign selling? That’s the one everyone keeps asking,” said Julian Brigden, co-founder of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners. “This is an economic war. It’s absolutely the sell the US trade.”

