Bond rout promises more pain for investors

Rising Treasury yields are in many ways a reflection of a robust economy. A big reason why many investors expect continued high inflation in the near term is that households are flush with cash and eager to spend their money on travel and leisure activities as they begin to worry less about the Covid-19 pandemic. The labor market is also, by some measures, the tightest in decades, giving workers leverage to demand better wages and confidence that they can always find a different job if they lose their current one.

