Bond sales devolve ahead of monetary policy

Traders say that the market is expecting a higher yield for the bonds being auctioned as liquidity surplus has reduced in the system by over ₹2 lakh crore over the last 2 months. The government is also expected to borrow an additional ₹1.58 trillion to compensate states for the goods and service tax shortfall through back to back loans like last year. Additionally, RBI has also restored the cash reserve ratio (CRR) back to 4%, after it was cut last year as part of the liquidity measures. CRR is the amount of cash that banks are required to maintain with the RBI at zero interest.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}