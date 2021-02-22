Bond selloff prompts stock investors to confront rising rates

Bond selloff prompts stock investors to confront rising rates4 min read . 04:30 PM IST
If yields rise more quickly and unpredictably than expected, that would be disruptive to assets like shares, many analysts say
The sharp increase this month in U.S. government-bond yields is pressuring the stock market and forcing investors to more seriously confront the implications of rising interest rates.
The lift in yields largely reflects investor expectations of a strong economic recovery. However, the collateral damage could include higher borrowing costs for businesses, more options for investors who had seen few alternatives to stocks and less favorable valuation models for some hot technology shares, investors and analysts said.
