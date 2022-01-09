Bond selloff rattles markets

Interest-rate derivatives suggested Friday that investors think short-term rates will reach around 1.7% in four years and then hang around close to that level for the rest of the next decade. By contrast, most Fed officials at their last meeting indicated that they think the rates will average 2.5% over the longer run. That estimate doesn’t account for the possibility that the central bank could raise rates above that so-called neutral level to slow the economy and curb inflation.

