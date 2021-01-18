Bond turmoil on India’s cash drain shows market fragility

The central bank’s first 14-day reverse-repurchase operation since March saw rates on short-dated sovereign bonds rise as much as 33 basis points over the past week, while average yields on three-year BBB-rated corporate bonds climbed the most since 2018. In response, the RBI set up Rs100 billion ($1.37 billion) of sovereign bond purchases for Jan. 21 -- the first direct purchases since October.The market reaction reflects concern about a pullback of central bank support, despite its assurances that policy will remain loose. While a drain of excess liquidity was expected in order to revive money-market rates from their slump late last year, volatility picked up on the RBI’s sudden announcement of Friday’s operation, and intensified on a higher-than-expected cutoff rate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}