Bond yields dip tracking similar move in US peers, oil prices2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM IST
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3145% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3211% on Tuesday
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3145% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3211% on Tuesday
Indian government bond yields were lower in early session on Wednesday, tracking a similar move in US yields, as well as oil prices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started