Bond yields expected to drift lower over next one year; What should investors do?
Long bond yields in India expected to stabilize in the coming months and decrease over the next year. Investors advised to increase Fixed Income allocation at yield upticks. Dynamic Bond Funds and Gilt Funds likely to perform well this year.
The recent rise in US Treasury yields, outflows of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) from Indian bonds happening for the first time in the last seven months and the rupee coming under some pressure in spite of pretty strong underlying fundamentals have all led to a rise in Indian government bond yields.
