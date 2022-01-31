Bond yields fall after government debt switch announcement

A bond dealer with a private sector bank said, “Post the switch, the market is more prepared about how much the government borrowing will be for next year. The switch reduces redemption pressure next year and brings down gross borrowing by ₹62,000cr. Market was expecting around ₹60000 crore switch sometime in March.We expect gross borrowing to be in the range of ₹12.5-12.75 lakh core."

